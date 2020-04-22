Eric Douglas: Fifty years of Earth Day -- look how far we've come

Fifty years ago today, the world came together for the very first Earth Day.
While it was small in comparison to today, several million people took part in events across the country and the world. It was covered by the national news media.
Concerns about the environment had been building for a while, with the publication of Rachel Carson’s book, "Silent Spring," among other things, but that event galvanized the movement.
A stronger Clean Air Act, expanding on previous legislation, was passed in 1970. The Environmental Protection Agency was created in late 1970 and the Clean Water Act was signed into law in 1972.
For the record, all three of those pieces of legislation were signed by a Republican president. Back then, anyway, clean air, clean water and protecting the environment weren’t partisan issues. We all breathe the same air, after all.
On social media, I’ve seen some people insist that in the early 1970s, scientists were predicting a new ice age as a way to cast doubt on a warming planet. It’s important to understand the context.
Those scientists saw the increasing pollution in the atmosphere and were concerned it would eventually block out the sun. This has been shown to happen with large volcanic explosions, for example.
Environmental awareness in the late 1960s and early 1970s made us take a hard look at air pollution and we did something about it. By 1985, we made so much progress that the scientists’ dire warnings were no longer relevant.
Anyone who grew up in the Kanawha Valley during the height of the chemical industry knows about “the Kanawha crud.” It was a cough you just couldn’t seem to shake. Or the persistent odor as you crossed the river between Dunbar and South Charleston heading east. By the time I got out of college in 1989, the smell had lessened dramatically.
Between 1980 and 2018, according to the EPA (www.epa.gov; search "air-trends"), carbon monoxide in the air decreased 83%, lead decreased 99% and nitrogen dioxide has gone down 65%. These are just for a few examples of the successes.
Over that same period, the population in the United States has gone up 44%, vehicle miles traveled has increased 111% and the country’s Gross Domestic Product has increased 175%.
With more people and more vehicle miles, we have dramatically expanded our economy while cutting down pollution in the air, making us all healthier.
I think that shows protecting the environment shouldn’t be a partisan issue today, either. It’ll be interesting to see what the next 50 years of Earth Days bring.