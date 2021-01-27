A lot has happened in the last five years. I won’t go into the list, because it will be different for everyone.
That said, I’m celebrating an anniversary of sorts. Five years ago, this coming Friday, I had open heart surgery. I’ve heard it several times, but my daughter Jamison was the first to dub Jan. 29 my “RE”-birth day.
For those who have been following this column for a while, you will likely remember the big snowstorm that dropped 18 inches of snow in January 2016. I shoveled all that snow, only to fail a cardiac stress test that Monday.
I had quintuple bypass surgery the following Friday.
That series of events led to me working my tail off in recovery so I could get my scuba diving status back and return to the water. I lost weight and improved my exercise capacity.
I also spoke, and wrote, about my situation. I hoped to encourage others to take a hard look at their lives to avoid getting in the same situation I was in.
In the ensuing years, I’ve had some successes and some setbacks. Nothing serious. My heart hasn’t given me any trouble.
I will admit, though, that I’m not in as good of shape as I was a couple years ago. Time and distance from the event have made it easier to get lazy when it comes to my exercise routine or the things I’ve eaten.
The pandemic hasn’t helped at all, either. I didn’t drink more or anything like that, but I definitely haven’t been as active as I should have been. There is only so much yard work you can do.
Those are excuses, of course. Or rationalizations. Whichever you prefer.
I am still working on it and making an effort to do better with both my food intake and my exercise routines. Because every time I see this scar in the middle of my chest, I remember what I went through. More importantly, I remember what my family went through.
So, while I don’t put a lot of stock in “new year, new me” stuff, this is a day that causes me to refocus and redouble my efforts. I’m a much bigger fan of looking forward than looking back, anyway.
The thing that helped me focus my energies and move forward five years ago was a goal. It gave me something to achieve. The problem came when I reached that goal post and didn’t look for a new one.
That’s the first step. If you don’t set new goals, you just wander around.