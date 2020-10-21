A couple weeks ago, I wrote about how, in my opinion, the way we vote has changed forever. The number of absentee ballots requests (and those already returned) over the last couple weeks have only increased, making that more certain.
Regardless what method you choose to vote: in-person (both early or on Election Day) or mailing your ballot in, it is important that you do it. Don’t squander that right.
Earlier this year, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote. The women who worked for suffrage marched and protested for years until their voice was heard.
Some were literally clubbed in the streets or had dogs turned on them. But they kept it up.
African Americans were denied the right to vote for decades after the passage of the 15th Amendment that gave them the right to vote in the first place. They were subjected to poll taxes and tests until the 1960s that no white person could have passed.
There are news stories of Black men being lynched or gunned down for trying to vote and for encouraging other Blacks to vote. But they didn’t give up, either.
I’ve always been amazed with voting stories from places like Afghanistan where the people stand in line for their chance to vote, men and women alike, knowing that they might be killed in a terror attack or a suicide bombing.
But they stay in line for hours to do it. To ensure that no one votes twice, they dip their fingers into a bottle of ink. That is proof they voted. Many wear it as a badge of honor.
Early, in-person voting begins today in West Virginia. It runs Oct. 21 through Oct. 31. If you don’t trust the mail but aren’t comfortable voting on Election Day (Nov. 3), then do it now. It is really easy.
In the 2016 presidential general election, a little more than 57% of registered voters in West Virginia actually voted. Statewide, Lewis County had the highest turnout at 69.5%. McDowell had the lowest at 36.4%, according the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.
For the record, Minnesota had the highest turnout at 74.1%.
I get that there are times it doesn’t feel like your vote counts, or it’s all rigged, or politicians are the same. I’ve heard all of those excuses. But it’s just possible, if some of those same politicians had to face 80 or 90% of the electorate, they might pay a bit more attention.
With 80% turnout (using the 2016 numbers), there would be an additional 287,000 votes cast in West Virginia. If you don’t think that would make a difference, you’re not paying attention.