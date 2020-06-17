Eric Douglas: Have a cup with Dad

I was never much of a coffee drinker until the last few years. It just wasn’t something that appealed to me.
I still find it amusing that I really picked up the habit while traveling in Latin America – Café con Leche can be addictive. Especially for someone with a sweet tooth like me.
The odd thing about it is my dad is a committed coffee drinker. He gets a nervous twitch when he is more than about five feet away from a pot. Just ask him. And he has never met a stranger, as long as they can share a cup.
On one of my trips, I brought back coffee beans from Honduras and gave them to my dad. He has now figured out how to order the same beans online so he never runs out.
I’m capable of doing things around the house, but I will be the first to admit that I wasn’t the most mechanically gifted member of my family.
A couple weeks ago, I was mixing concrete to put posts in the ground. My wife commented that there is no formula for how much water to add in. (There probably is, but no one I know actually follows the instructions.)
I said, “No, but I’ve done this dozens of times with Dad over the years.”
It’s probably been more than 35 years since I have mixed a bag (or many) of concrete with my dad. I have mixed dozens on my own since then.
Still, the first memory that came to mind was me as a teen spraying water into a wheelbarrow full of “ReadyMix” and mixing it with a hoe in my back yard in Cross Lanes.
I know Father’s Day is tough for a lot of other people because their father is no longer around. I also know there are people out there who didn’t have a great father growing up. I’m sorry for that.
For those of you who have lost your fathers, I pray you have good memories to carry with you. For those without a good father in your life, I pray you found a father figure somewhere else. It’s important.
No one ever makes as much of a fuss about Father’s Day as they do Mother’s Day and, for most dads I know, that’s fine.
Just maybe find time to sit and have a cup of whatever they like to drink with them. That’s all the thanks they need.