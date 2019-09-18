Eric Douglas: Have a servant heart -- harder than it sounds

A couple weeks ago, I was in Houston, Texas, researching a new book project. I conducted about 10 hours’ worth of interviews and spent the time completely amazed.
Dr. Elmer Mejia is a doctor from Honduras. He spent the bulk of his career working with poor and struggling communities in his country, including the Moskito Indians — an indigenous population that lives on the far eastern coast of Honduras and Nicaragua.
He has done this work even at the risk of his own health, but finally had to pull back when it began to (quite literally) put his family at risk.
Just a few examples:
• He helped pay for his own schooling by selling empanadas at the local hospital before he went to class. This was first grade. He considers this the beginning of his medical education.
• In the military, after finishing first in his class as a commando (and working with the CIA in the late 1980s), he chose a different route and became a medic and a combat nurse.
• Following his military service, he worked untold hours at a clinic serving the Moskitos. All the while, he cared for his entire family — not just his wife and kids, but his mother and brothers and sisters as well.
• Later, in medical school, he helped establish a new clinic in the Honduran mountains. He would go there one weekend a month while still caring for his own family — and a couple kids he effectively adopted from the mountain community near the clinic.
The point of all this isn’t to build him up. In fact, it’s the last thing he would want. What amazed me with each new story he told was the quiet humility he had while he told them. These were just things he had done. Nothing he expected, or wanted, credit for. He wouldn’t have told me these stories if I hadn’t been asking for years.
Even today, Dr. Mejia (who is about half my size) wanted to carry my luggage for me and kept blessing me for what I was doing. Every time he said that, I thought to myself that it should be the other way around.
Often, you will hear about people having a servant heart. They just want to serve others, regardless of what it takes.
When I get down, frustrated or angry, I try to remind myself to have a servant heart myself. To do for others without expectation. I struggle and usually fail.
You will hear people suggest that continually serving others without hope of gain or advancement shows weakness. Obviously, they’ve never tried it.
Imagine the world if we were all half as strong as Elmer.