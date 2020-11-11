On the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918, Allied forces signed an armistice with Germany to bring World War I to an end. That was supposed to be the “War to End All Wars,” but we know how that turned out.
That agreement was supposed to end the fighting immediately, but there were reports of continued shelling until nightfall. The original armistice was a 36-day cease fire that had to be renewed multiple times until the final peace treaty was signed in Versailles.
That Nov. 11 was known as Armistice Day and became a national holiday for a number of countries around the world. In the United States, it is celebrated today as Veterans Day.
There is no point in discussing the existence of wars. That’s largely a political discussion and has very little to do with veterans themselves. And that’s what I want to talk about.
Between Active Duty military (1.4 million) and Military Reserves (1.1 million), men and women in uniform account for less than 1% of the current population in the United States. That makes it likely that you may not know someone who is currently serving the country. And that makes it easy to forget them.
I’ve known, and still know, a number of veterans. Very few of them relish war. That’s not why they signed up.
Don’t get me wrong, many (if not most) of them think of themselves as warriors. Many (if not most) are humble about that, too.
But they do understand the terrible price that is paid by men and women on the battlefield and wouldn’t wish that on anyone, even while they say they would be willing to join their brothers and sisters in uniform again if called up -- without hesitation. Even if their bodies may not agree.
We, as a nation, need to do a better job of dealing with that cost. A lot of politicians pay lip service to supporting veterans, but there are still tremendous problems.
I believe the Veterans Administration has improved, but there are still too many veterans who struggle with PTSD and too many who are among the ranks of the homeless.
For years, people have been doing pushups or other internet challenges for veteran suicide issues, but the problem hasn’t been resolved.
This Veterans Day, by all means, attend a parade. Thank a veteran for their service. It will be appreciated.
At the same time, seek out a worthy cause that is actually doing something to help veterans who are struggling. Make a donation. Take a veteran out for a cup of coffee and see how they are really doing.
Make Veterans Day about service to those who have served.