We live in an age is mis- and dis- information. There is so much out there that sometimes it is hard to tell what is real and what is fake. Unfortunately, a lot of what is labeled “fake” is actually true and what is total fabrication is often believed to be true.
That’s called gaslighting: sowing seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception, or judgment.
Take the coronavirus vaccine, for example.
I’ve seen so many comments online that the vaccine includes a tracking chip, or that it makes people sterile, or that it wasn’t tested.
Ironically, many of the people claiming that the vaccine includes a chip are doing it from their mobile phones. Which has a GPS chip in it. And it constantly tracks your whereabouts.
And, let’s face it, most of us just aren’t interesting enough to be tracked. Working from home, I barely leave the house. If someone wants to find me, it is pretty easy.
As to testing the vaccine, the phase three trials of the Pfizer vaccine included 43,448 participants, half of whom received the vaccine and half received the placebo. Moderna had 30,000 participants, also split between the test and the control group. That began months ago.
While they don’t have a lot of long-term information on the vaccine, the first person in the country who received an experimental dose of the Moderna vaccine was back in March. So, it’s been in her system for approximately 10 months and she is doing just fine.
Just as a side note, I’ve seen some people say they won’t take the vaccine. That’s your right, but if your employer decides to make taking the vaccine mandatory, you can be fired if you still refuse. There are medical exemptions, but those are likely to be few and far between.
I get that a lot of people are nervous about the vaccine. And I definitely don’t have any answers about the questions of long-term, real-world efficacy or even potential side effects. But I think it has been proven to be safe so far and I will take it when it is my turn.
Every day, the scientific and medical communities find out more information, and I haven’t heard anything unexpected or negative so far.