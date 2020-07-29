I’ve been thinking a lot about stress lately. Not so much my own, although I will freely admit that I do feel a fair amount of it right now.
I think everyone is stressed and that’s stopping many of us from thinking rationally -- others, not at all.
In my bio (below), it says I write a regular column for Scuba Diving Magazine. Every month, I tell the story of a scuba diving accident and analyze what went wrong so other scuba divers can avoid the same mistakes.
In probably 75% of those articles, one of the underlying causes of the accident is panic. It’s not an equipment failure or a shark attack. Those things only happen in bad movies.
Divers get themselves in trouble and then they react poorly to the situation. That triggers what’s called “perceptual narrowing.”
That means you feel like your options quickly dwindle to just one: running away. Bolting to the surface from even 20 feet underwater can get you in serious trouble. Trust me.
I bring all that up to talk about the exact opposite. We’ve all heard the story of the frog in the pot. If you turn up the heat slowly, it doesn’t realize that it’s being boiled alive.
It feels like we’re all frogs right now. Stress levels ratchet up every day and there isn’t an off switch.
The answer isn’t putting your head in the sand and not listening to/reading the news. Ostriches don’t really do that, and it would let the lion walk up right behind you.
There does come a time, though, when you need to put down the news and (more importantly) the online conspiracy theories. If something sounds completely outlandish, it’s not likely real.
If you’ve ever tried to lead a project with more than a couple people, you know how unlikely a vast conspiracy actually is.
When the quarantines began, back in March, a lot of people talked about how much more they were drinking. I think a lot of that was boredom and finding ways to pass the time.
Alcohol, of course, is a depressant. One or two might help you relax, but much more than that (especially daily) really just makes things worse. It’s not helping with your stress levels.
I think most people are finally realizing this global pandemic isn’t going to be over anytime soon. You can’t just suck it up for a few weeks and then go back to the way things were.
So, that means we all need to find ways to turn down the heat under the pot so we don’t boil over. Step outside, stare at the trees and breathe the fresh air.