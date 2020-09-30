The phrase “unprecedented times" is way overused right now, but this election looks to be unlike any other in our history.
Yes, the stakes are high, regardless of who you think should be the next president of the United States or the governor of the state. But we have had high-stakes elections before. If you listen to the campaign rhetoric, every election is the most important facing the American people.
What really interests me about this election is what the pandemic is doing to campaigning. Just a few elections ago, it was all about Election Day. Many voters had made up their minds much earlier, of course, but it really was down to the wire. The concept of an “October Surprise” might sway an election.
In the 2016 election, the statements by then-FBI Director James Comey regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails in the last days before the vote swayed some voters to not vote, or to not cast a vote for president, for example.
This year, with the enormous increase in Absentee Ballots, and early voting that has already been underway for two weeks in some states, it is likely that a large percentage of voters will have already cast their ballots well before the end of October.
Even were an October Surprise to happen, there is no mechanism for those voters to change their vote.
I read last week that more than 61 million absentee ballots had been sent out to voters in 28 states and the District of Columbia. That is nearly half of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump received just under 63 million votes and Hillary Clinton shy of 66 million.
I’m just an armchair observer, but I don’t think we will ever go back to early voting being limited to just a few days and almost all ballots being cast in person. Even when the coronavirus pandemic is behind us and we all feel comfortable interacting with strangers again, I think a large portion of votes will continue to be cast remotely.
We won’t know until the votes are counted this year, but I won’t be the least surprised if that actually increases the total number of votes cast in a presidential election. That, of course, would be a good thing.
This will be an interesting year to see how things shake out, like all major election cycles, but I’m confident the way we vote has changed forever, and with that the way politicians organize their campaigns.