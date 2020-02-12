Eric Douglas: Love is more than flowers and candy

A recent Super Bowl commercial offered definitions of types of love, according to the ancient Greeks.
The commercial only talked about four, but there at least six and further subdivisions, each with its own name. The Greek philosophers thought about love a lot.
The big six (from Wikipedia) are:
• Agápe means “love: esp. charity; the love of God for man and of man for a good God.”
• Éros means “love, sexual passion.”
• Philia means “affectionate regard, friendship”, usually “between equals.” This is why Philadelphia is called the City of Brotherly Love.
• Storge means “love, affection” and “especially of parents and children.” This is also used when referencing the love for one’s country or a favorite sports team.
• Philautia means to love yourself or “regard for one’s own happiness or advantage.”
• Xenia is the ancient Greek concept of hospitality, the generosity and courtesy shown to those who are far from home and/or associates of the person bestowing guest-friendship. The opposite of this: xenophobia.
I actually think the first of these I heard about was Agape at a nondenominational youth group I attended. A bit later in my teen years, as hormones kicked in, Eros became a focus.
Today it seems like we have a problem with Philautia. Think of it as vanity and selfishness or egotism.
Friday is Valentine’s Day — a day to celebrate love. The jewelry and flower stores try to tell us that it is all about Eros. And try to tell us that the only way to express love (or know you are loved) is with expensive, shiny things.
The Super Bowl commercial, from the insurance company New York Life, called Agape “the most profound, admirable type of love and said that it involves ‘courage, sacrifice, and strength.’”
It seems to me that the love we need to celebrate is a combination of Xenia and Philia. That might help us understand each other better and put aside our differences. Your “brother” isn’t just the person you most agree with in the same way that your “neighbor” is not just the person who lives next door.
A good way to get closer to that sort of love is through Agape.
The commercial closed by saying “Love Takes Action. Be good at life.” Seems like an admirable goal for Valentine’s Day to me.