Eric Douglas: Make plans for your heart

Now that Valentine’s Day is behind us, it’s time to think about hearts from a different perspective for February.
Honestly, I’m pretty dubious when an organization declares XXXXX Month and then expects everyone to act like it is an official federal holiday. I think I’ll declare July to be Eric Douglas Month and see how that goes.
But, I digress.
The American Heart Association declares February to be Heart Month and the reasons behind that should be obvious. As I brought up a few weeks ago, heart health is especially important to me these days.
I think February is especially appropriate for Heart Month, because the external factors are against us right now. It seems like we’ve had nothing but rain for weeks. It’s been cold, too, and that leads to seclusion.
My personal tendency this time of year is to put on sweatpants, curl up under a blanket and eat cookies. That makes this a great time for a healthy reminder.
Spring is coming soon. I’m not talking about the one predicted by the fat, furry rodent, but the real one. We’re about a month away from the Vernal Equinox and the beginning of the next season.
That makes this a really good time to make a plan for your heart and your health. My wife will tell you I like to make plans for things. Drives her nuts.
You know all those disclaimers that say “Consult your physician before…”. That is followed by “starting an exercise regimen” or “attempting to quit smoking” or whatever life-altering change you plan to make.
This is a perfect time to talk to your doctor about that change. Get ahead of the curve so when the weather improves and you can get outside more, you will have already checked off boxes and can get started in earnest.
For me, thinking heart healthy isn’t about going on a diet or setting some exercise goal that once achieved allows you to quit.
That said, I do strongly believe in setting goals (surprised?). You have to have something to work toward. If not, how will you know if you are making any progress?
No one expects you to run marathons, although I have friends who do. In one family I know, the husband runs marathons, but the wife decided she wanted to start walking. She lost 100 pounds and can’t imagine going back.
It’s about a lifestyle change. It’s finding ways to eat better, healthier foods and to get more activity into your life. It’s really that simple.
What is your Heart Month goal going to be?