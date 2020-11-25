Months into a year like no other, we are facing a holiday season like no other.
Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, at least in adulthood, because it wasn’t commercialized. And no one, so far, has really figured out a way to make it so.
I mean, we buy way too much food and splurge on pies and cakes, but there isn’t the sense of obligation, and stress, that comes with other holidays.
Thanksgiving often brings out the best in people, too, as they remember those around them that may not have the food largesse that they do.
Enter 2020.
For a lot of us, the question of getting together with family is causing stress.
I mean, not like normal stress where you dread seeing that crazy uncle who starts drinking beer in the morning and has enough conspiracy theories to fill up cable television.
No, I’m talking about the stress that comes with worrying over getting together in the first place.
I’ve seen people say they are staying apart this year so we can all be together next year. I really do hope it works out that way.
For the last few years, I’ve noted that President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation making Thanksgiving a holiday in the middle of the Civil War. I am fascinated by that.
Lincoln thought the nation had so much to be thankful for – in the middle of the bloodiest conflict in our nation’s history – that he created a holiday for it. He thought it would provide a level of healing we needed at the time.
The proclamation was written by William H. Seward, the secretary of state at the time. It said, in part:
“I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
It still seems fitting, to me.