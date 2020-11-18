We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, so it seems like a good time to start thinking about things to be thankful for.
That’s not like jumping the gun by listening to Christmas music already. That’s just wrong.
But taking a few minutes to breathe and consider the positives in our lives is helpful to our mental health. And it’ll get you prepared with an answer if you’re one of those families who insists on going around the table and saying something you’re thankful for.
That pause while you try to think of something at the last minute can be awkward.
This year, 2020, has seemed as if it has gone on forever and has been filled with trauma and loss. There’s no point in rehashing all of that, though. I’m certain everyone has their own scars.
The difficulties of this past year can make it harder to even consider being thankful. Or looking for the good things in our lives.
I think, too often, we spend our time worrying about the big, expensive things in our lives, but we forget the real things that really make us whole. Being thankful should be a personal exercise. It’s about friends, family, health and time for most of us.
That’s true in a normal year and this one has been anything but normal.
I’m just as guilty of getting wrapped up in my problems as anyone. So, I decided to find some inspiration from thought leaders with greater reputations than mine.
• “Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all.” — William Faulkner
• “I awoke this morning with devout thanksgiving for my friends, the old and the new.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
• “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” — Willie Nelson
• “Got no checkbooks, got no banks, still I’d like to express my thanks. I got the sun in the morning and the moon at night.” — Irving Berlin
• “I’m thankful for each and every day. We never know when time is up.” – Chuck Berry
• “I am what I am, I’m doing very well in my life, and I’m thankful to God for that.” – LL Cool J.
Take a moment this week to think about what you are thankful for in your life. You should do it regularly, actually, but with the Thanksgiving holiday on our minds, it makes it even more relevant. If you get in the habit of being thankful, it will likely change your outlook on everything.