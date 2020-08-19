It’s been building for a while now, but it has finally arrived. The time of year when hyperbole is the new currency and every odd thing someone ever did 25 years ago is the latest outrage.
Yes, I’m talking about politics.
The Democratic National Convention is Aug. 17-20. The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27. And we are 75 days until the next election on Nov. 3.
Obviously, the vote to elect the president for the next four years is the marquee event, but remember there are plenty of candidates on the undercard, too.
And they are all going to spout off things that really need to be fact-checked. And taken with a grain of salt.
At the federal level, a third of the U.S. senators are coming before their constituents, as well as all of the members of the House of Representatives. In West Virginia, that means Shelly Moore Capito and all three of our state representatives.
At the state level, there are 11 governors up for re-election. That, of course, includes Gov. Jim Justice. Half of the state senators are up for re-election, along with every member of the House of Delegates.
Like I said, though, this is the season where people spout half-truths about their opponents and expect no one to fact check. Or when a journalist does question those half-truths, no one listens, because the first story is already out there. That is a calculated decision on the part of the candidate.
I’ve said this before, and likely will again, but we all need to be cautious consumers of news and especially political advertising. Everyone says they hate negative advertising, but politicians keep it up because they know it works.
I really don’t think there are that many undecideds in the country right now. Our polarization makes it fairly obvious that most of us have strongly held opinions that are unlikely to change.
But those negative ads spark outrage and that helps to motivate people to get out of their easy chairs and vote. Or to mail in their ballots on time.
They also tend to make some voters stay at home, fed up and disgusted with the whole process.
For the next two-and-a-half months, we are likely to hear all sorts of things about candidates from both “sides.” Take some time to do some research on your own. Corroborate with multiple news sources, not just the ones that happen to fit your political opinion. If you can, use a news source that you feel represents the opposite side.
If everyone is reporting something, it is likely to be true. If you can only find it on some strange website you’ve never heard of be fore, but it confirms all of your suspicions, then it should give you pause.
This is the “silly season,” but there really isn’t anything funny about it.