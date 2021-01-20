The word “patriot” gets thrown around a lot lately. I want to look at some of the people using it and say, as the catchphrase from the film “The Princess Bride” goes, “I don’t think that word means what you think it means.”
I recently read former CBS News journalist Dan Rather’s book “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.”
In it, Rather says: “Patriotism — active, constructive patriotism — takes work. It takes knowledge, engagement with those who are different from you, and fairness in law and opportunity. It takes coming together for good causes. This is one of the things I cherish most about the United States: We are a nation not only of dreamers, but also of fixers. We have looked at our land and people, and said, time and time again, ‘This is not good enough; we can be better.’”
I know some of my friends will say things like “He’s a liberal journalist, what does he know?” in an attempt to discredit his words and thoughts.
And that’s part of the problem right now. We are too willing to yell louder, thinking that makes us right. We call each other names to try to make ourselves feel superior.
Here’s another quote from the book: “We see elected officials pounding their chests, saying their vision of America represents the only real patriotism. To them I say that patriotism is not a cudgel. It is not an arms race.”
For a journalist and news junkie like me, the pace of the news right now is astounding. Every day it seems like there is something momentous, something scandalous, and something terrifying.
But still my friends in the press, the reporters who are pounding the streets every day to keep you informed, are doing their best. Many are losing sleep and are stressed out.
Remember they have to produce those news stories, chase leads, and track down sources, all while trying to live a life, too. They have to go to the grocery store, educate their kids, and make the car payment, just like everyone else. But still they do it.
In the riots at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, someone had scrawled into a door “Murder the Media.”
As a member of the “media,” that is a frightening attitude, and, yes, I take it personally.
Does the press get it wrong sometimes? Absolutely. But most of the journalists I have ever met are doing their best to tell the truth and keep the rest of us informed. I promise you, most of them don’t do it for the money.
Here’s one more from Rather.
“No one has a monopoly on the truth, but the whole premise of our democracy is that truth and justice must win out. And the role of a trained journalist is to get as close to the truth as is humanly possible. Make no mistake: We are being tested. Without a vibrant, fearless free press, our great American experiment may fail.”