Next Monday is Pearl Harbor Day. Dec. 7: “… a date which will live in infamy.”
The attack came 79 years ago. We swore at the time we would never forget that day, and I don’t think we should, even if most of the people who have first-hand memories have passed on.
In President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s speech where he asked Congress to declare war, on Dec. 8, 1941, he said:
“No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.”
Obviously, a lot has changed in the world now. Just recently, Sôichi Noguchi, a Japanese aeronautical engineer, flew on an American-made rocket to live and work on the International Space Station for the next six months.
We’ve long since moved beyond the anger and betrayal of that horrible day and Japan is now one of our allies in the Pacific region.
We should never forget the attack and the war the followed, though. And we should definitely learn lessons from it: the failures in the intelligence community and communications stand out about the attack itself.
We should never forget the 2,403 people who died, including 68 civilians, that day, either.
I think one of the bigger lessons we should learn from the attack on Pearl Harbor, though, is what happened next. We came together as a country.
There were still squabbles, of course. A while back, I read a book about all of the labor strikes that happened during World War II. Of course, in our rose-colored memories, we choose to forget about the problems and just focus on the way everyone worked for a common goal.
Still, faced with a national emergency, the country moved toward a common goal. We sacrificed. We gave up new cars and new shoes. Everyone went to work or to war. And when those who stayed home weren’t working, they set up victory gardens to make sure troops overseas had enough.
Our nation, and the world, is facing a unique challenge right now. It is unlike anything just about anyone alive today remembers. In the spirit of Pearl Harbor Day, I wish we could set aside the differences and work together.
• Support local businesses if you can.
• Support your neighbors -- even if you disagree with them.
• Support the front-line medical workers who are wearing themselves out to care for the sick.
Fifty years from now, I hope we can all look back on the dark year of the coronavirus pandemic and tell future generations how we worked together for the common good.
Just like the days after Dec. 7, 1941.