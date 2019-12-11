Eric Douglas: 'Silent Night' -- Is it too much to ask?

Like a lot of families, we’ve been decorating the house for Christmas. While doing it, we’ve been playing Christmas music. (I’m certain it’s against the law not to do so, but I can’t seem to find it in the state code.)
Growing up, I remember putting vinyl records on the cabinet record player in our living room where we set up the tree. My favorite was Johnny Mathis’ album, “Merry Christmas.” It features Mathis standing in snow holding skis and poles.
Songs on the album are everything you would expect including: “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Blue Christmas” and “What Child Is This?” The last song on the album is “Silent Night, Holy Night.”
Instead of playing albums, or CDs, we typically listen to Christmas music through streaming services, either online or through the cable TV package.
That leads to hearing a lot of “unique” versions of the classics by up-and-coming performers. Very few are worth the time. Some might qualify as near misses, but most miss by a mile.
I get why performers want to make a song their own. They want to stand out and they hope their “new” interpretation will become a standard, vaulting them to stardom – and royalties for years.
Don’t get me wrong, I like some changes. There is a version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen by Barenaked Ladies with Sarah McLachlan that I enjoy. The mashup of Bing Crosby and David Bowie singing “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth” is something I have to hear each Christmas.
But most of the changes are needless. Adding trills that do nothing more than show off your vocal range is sort of ridiculous. And, yes, I do understand that this makes me sound like an old curmudgeon. (Get off my lawn!)
Last year about this time, I helped put together a radio story for West Virginia Public Broadcasting about a West Virginia connection to “Silent Night.” The nephew of the priest who wrote the musical arrangement for that song 201 years ago, moved to West Virginia and lived in the town of Helvetia. The local choir sings the song, in the original German, each year at a local church. I got to record the practice. It was pretty magical.
“Silent Night” was, and remains, one of my favorite Christmas carols. It’s got a great message and a simple melody that is easy to remember.
For some reason, none of the modern performers seem to want to record it, however. Maybe it doesn’t challenge their vocal range enough.
My plea to music programmers this Christmas season? Play “Silent Night.” It’s worth the time. (And the Johnny Mathis version is pretty special.)