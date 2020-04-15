Eric Douglas: ‘Stay Safe’ means more than the obvious

A couple weeks ago, just after things really started getting serious with the coronavirus, I went to the grocery store. I really hate plastic store bags and do my best to take in my reusable bags.
On this occasion, the clerk and the bagger told me they couldn’t use my bags. In hindsight, that makes perfect sense and I should have thought of it myself.
At the time, I was a little taken aback and said something to the effect of “I’m disappointed, but I understand.”
So, first, let me apologize to the staff at Kroger in Elkview. I should have been smarter than that.
You see, those young people working at the store had no idea where my bags had been and what was on them. They didn’t want to put their own lives at risk.
I get it now. All things considered, when this is over, I will likely buy new reusable bags and recycle the ones I have. Just to start fresh.
I’ve been back to the store since then. I usually try to go at time when the crowds are lighter. Honestly, that doesn’t have as much to do with the virus as it does my aversion to crowds at the grocery store.
The last time I was in the store, I made it a point to talk to a couple staff members – from a safe distance, of course. And, yes, I was wearing a mask and gloves.
I didn’t have long conversations but wanted to ask how they were doing. Every one of those talks ended with the phrase “Stay safe.” Or variations on it.
There is an old joke that the phrase “Watch out for deer” is West Virginian for “I love you.” It’s the last thing you say as your loved one goes out the door.
I’m thinking “Stay safe” is becoming that new shorthand. We all know what it refers to. There’s no reason to elaborate.
One young woman I spoke to, while she was stocking the store shelves, said she felt it was her job to make sure everyone had enough to eat.
Remember that when you are tempted to be short with the people at the store because your friends and neighbors felt the need to overbuy food and other supplies and didn’t leave any for you. It’s not their fault. They are just doing their jobs and doing it the best they can under circumstances none of us ever expected.
And remember to reassure them that we are going to get through this.
Until it’s over, remember: Stay Safe.