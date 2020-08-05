I’ve been spending a lot of time on my patio lately.
Even though we are in the hottest part of the summer, I’m still going outside as much as I can justify.
With a laptop, WiFi, and some shade, I can do most of my work there, fortunately.
A few days ago, I saw that July was on track to be one of the hottest Julys ever in West Virginia. At least top three if not top two. (I wrote this before the month ended, so you should know the answer to that by now.)
Some late-month storms may’ve caught the rainfall totals up, but, until recently, it was a pretty dry one, too.
One thing I’ve noticed in my daily sitting is the leaves have been falling like it is early October.
Obviously, that’s tied to the heat and the lack of rain, but it occurs to me that this has happened the last several years.
I don’t remember leaves falling like this , in the summer, when I was a kid.
Since the ancient Greeks, this time of the year has been known as the Dog Days of Summer.
Today we think of it as being so hot that even the dogs go crazy. Or other variations on that theme.
The name actually refers to the time of year when the star Sirius is visible.
Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Major, or the Greater Dog. It is also known as the Dog Star.
According to “The Farmers Almanac,” the Dog Days last from July 3 to Aug. 11 of each year. That was because of the Dog Star’s alignment with the sun, which the Greeks believed made the weather hotter.
“The Farmer’s Almanac” is a little off, though.
The rise of Sirius alongside the sun changes depending on latitude. It may come earlier or later depending on where you live.
Also, the stars shift in the night sky as time goes by. In 13,000 years, the Dog Days will be in the winter.
The ancient Greeks lived roughly 3,000 years ago, so it stands to reason that their Dog Days likely happened earlier in the year than today.
The Greeks associated this time of year in general with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, and bad luck.
That does seem about right.
Of course, this level of heat that we are now experiencing in West Virginia has been around for a while.
But it seems to be lasting longer, getting hotter and dryer than ever before. Who knows where we will be in 50 more years?