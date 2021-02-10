Last year, for my pre-Valentine’s Day column, I wrote about the different types of love as defined by the Ancient Greeks: Agápe (love for God), Eros, Philia (brotherly love), Storge (love for grandparents), Philautia and Xenia. That column is online if you want to read it.
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, most of us automatically think of Eros, or physical love.
For that matter, I think modern-day English speakers have a fairly limited definition of love. I can say “I love a taco,” or “I love a song,” but when we talk about Love with a capital L, it is reserved for romantic love.
I think the last year has changed the perception of love for many people.
In some cases, people have been thrown together 24 hours a day and that has stressed relationships. I haven’t seen divorce rates for the pandemic, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they went up some.
On the other hand, some people in love have been separated by the pandemic and have essentially been forced to live long-distance relationships. I mean, endless Zoom meetings for work can be tedious, but imagine if that was the only way you had to speak to, and see, your one true love?
In a third category, I’ve seen younger people (mostly the kids of my friends) talk about not being able to meet new people and not having a date in a year because of the pandemic. Who wants to risk sitting across a dinner table with someone when you have no idea where they’ve been or what else they are doing?
For this Valentine’s Day, I propose we give ourselves a bit of a break. Love of your brother/fellow man (Philia) is more important now, anyway. Do that by wearing your mask and taking all of the other precautions.
And by working to keep the older generation safe and healthy throughout the pandemic, we’ve been heavily focused on Storge. That seems like plenty of love to me.
If you’re not in a relationship, don’t beat yourself up about it. Do something for yourself. This year has been crazy. It’s OK.
That said, for those of you who are in a relationship, this is your annual reminder that Valentine’s Day is in four days. You still have time to get something for that special someone.
I’m all for giving ourselves a break, but I’m not crazy enough to totally skip the holiday. My wife reads this column …
Have a happy Valentine’s Day!