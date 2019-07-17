Eric Douglas: Take care -- it's tick season

I remember waiting on the bus to go to elementary school early in the school year. Our bus stop was at the Pizza Hut in Cross Lanes. My brother was there, on his way to junior high. He was taller than me then, so when he looked over at me, he saw I had a tick in my ear.
I didn’t believe him at first (of course), but eventually I ran back down the road to our house.
My mom was surprised to see me bursting through the door. I believe the recommendation at the time was to use a matchstick (burned, but extinguished) to convince the tick to let go.
I’m sure my mom took me to school just a few minutes late that day.
I just read a report that Lyme disease, a nasty, tick-borne illness, is rising dramatically in all 50 states. In the last 20 years (significantly later than my tick experience), incidences of Lyme disease across the country have more than doubled – more than 300,000 new cases of are recorded each year. They rose 17% from 2016 to 2017 alone.
Other tick-borne diseases, like the more serious Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, are on the rise as well.
Most of the cases in West Virginia happen in the Eastern Panhandle, but there are cases in just about every county.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, “Initial symptoms include fatigue, headache, fever, stiff neck and a characteristic ‘bulls-eye’ rash. If left untreated, patients may develop problems with their joints, nervous system or heart.”
Conventional wisdom used to be that ticks dropped out of trees. I remember reading not too long ago that that isn’t true. They are mostly in tall grass and weeds. In my case, that tick likely crawled up my body before deciding to latch on in my ear. Creepy, huh?
The best way to avoid ticks is:
• Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when you are going out in the woods.
• Light colors are best so you can spot ticks crawling on clothes.
• Use insect repellent with 20% DEET and follow the directions. In general, it is best if it is sprayed on your clothing.
The current recommendation for removing a tick, according to the DHHR, is:
• Grasp the tick firmly and as close to the skin as possible with fine-tipped tweezers.
• Pull the tick steadily and gradually away from the body.
• Cleanse the tick bite site with soap and warm water.
Not all ticks carry illnesses. If you start feeling any of the symptoms mentioned above after finding a tick, tell your doctor about the tick bite. They are active from April to September, so keep a watchful eye out this summer.