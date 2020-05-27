Eric Douglas: Taking care of 'busyness' -- it's important

Americans are often afflicted with the idea of busyness. “How are you?” might be the question, but “Busy” is the answer. That’s not how you are doing. At best it’s what you are doing. We wear being busy as a badge of honor.
I will raise my hand and admit that I often suffer from this affliction. I feel guilty if I’m not at my computer or writing or creating or whatever. Often, it really doesn’t matter what I’m doing, either. I just need to be able to check off that I accomplished something to justify my time on the planet.
Or worse, that I sat in front of my computer. Even if I did nothing of note. For me this is especially true now that I am working from home as a result of the pandemic.
A couple weeks ago, I shared an image on Facebook. It purported to be Winnie the Pooh and Piglet talking. (I have no idea if it is from a real Pooh book, although I doubt it.)
The gist of the image was Piglet asking Pooh why he wasn’t doing something “Important.” Pooh said he was. He was sitting outside listening to the birds.
Part of it is my own need to be busy, and get out of the house, but when the weather has permitted, I’ve been working out in the yard -- exercise, fresh air, a sense of accomplishment and a break from my computer.
Lately, I’ve also been forcing myself to sit quietly without my phone or my tablet or my computer and listen to the birds. (I have lots of them. Can’t tell you much about any of them, but I like to hear and watch them.)
A few years ago, the Finnish Forest Research Institute released a study that determined that people begin to feel psychologically restored after just 15 minutes sitting in a park or a forest. A slight walk helped even more.
Considering the stress, anxiety and sensory overload (and, simultaneously, deprivation, if that’s possible) of the last couple months, I think it’s important to take some time to not do anything “important” in the modern sense of the word.
If you need authorization to take a break and listen to the birds, consider this your official permission slip.
Of course, there are things that need to be done and we can’t all become Henry David Thoreau sitting by Walden Pond, but I’m sure we can all take 15 minutes to get outside and just stare at a tree.
It’s that important.