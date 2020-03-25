Eric Douglas: The world needs your art -- #shareyourart

Our lives have been more thoroughly disrupted than any time I can remember personally — or have studied since World War II.
Yes, absolutely, the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 were awful, but the disruption to the daily lives of most Americans only lasted a few days. The people of New York City struggled to deal with it much longer, of course.
For most of us, planes resumed flying, business continued, bars and restaurants continued functioning, and there was never a run on toilet paper.
The last few weeks, I’ve been encouraging friends on social media, and in real life, to share their art. To help organize this, I created the hashtag #shareyourart.
Most of what I write isn’t high art. I mean, no one has ever confused my books, or this column, with “literature.” I write to entertain and amuse. Inform, too. But I’m pretty confident there will never be a Nobel Prize for Literature in my future.
For what it’s worth, I’m fine with that.
You see, I believe humans crave art. Maybe not the abstract stuff you see on a museum wall, but we need beauty and laughter and intrigue where the hero wins. Because life often isn’t like that.
Call it escapism, if you want.
Artists, musicians, writers – creative people – can struggle at times like this, though. They can wonder if what they are doing is “important.” They question whether they should be doing something more “serious.” (I personally struggled with this after 9/11 and a couple times since.)
I’m here to say art of all types is important and it’s time to share your art with the world. Do something that brings a smile, or a laugh, or sparks a memory for someone else of a happier time.
Unsure if the world is ready for your art? Frankly, none of us is ever sure of that. But I think you owe it to the world to let us decide.
I’ve lowered the price on a couple of my books to $0.99, including one for kids, and another of my books is free. I’ve also got a bunch of stuff on my website that’s free to read.
I’m not saying every creative in the world should lose money – like we don’t already. But put it out there if you can, just to brighten someone else’s day.
The general feeling of tension in the world isn’t healthy for anyone. Especially now, because it’s a lot of unknown.
Do what you can to relieve it.