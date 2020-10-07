There are literally hundreds of quotes and inspirational memes floating around the internet that talk about the value of friendship, or the idea that having a few good friends makes you rich in real, practical ways.
While I have heard stories about people becoming friends through social media, that’s not the type of friendships I mean. I do use social media to keep up with friends, of course, and I have connected with people online, too.
But, what I’m talking about is the friends I’ve had for more than 30 years who are still in my life. It’s pretty amazing to realize how long I’ve known some of you. (And, yes, occasionally that makes me feel old.)
In college, they tell you that you will develop some of the most intense friendships of your life in those four years, but likely you will lose touch with them as soon as school is over. You go back to your hometown, and, after a few letters and phone calls, life gets in the way.
Well, that’s the way it was in the 1980s, anyway.
I’m confident that there are friends in my life that if I needed them for something, if I needed help, all I would have to do is call. They would be there. Even if we hadn’t seen each other in a year or more.
I know that’s true, because I’ve had to call on a couple friends for just such assistance and they didn’t hesitate.
I’m not saying that to brag. I’ve never been such a great friend that people want do things for me, or that they feel they owe me a debt. I’m not knocking the newer friends I’ve made in the last couple years, either. I value them, too.
But it is about shared experiences and a shared history.
In all likelihood, some of those “old” friends and I don’t see eye-to-eye on political things. That’s fine. They are still my friends. And we can still sit down over a beverage and talk about life.
This isn’t a “glory days” discussion, either. I rarely reminisce about the “old days," except in very general terms. That doesn’t interest me, and mostly just gets a blank stare from me when someone starts talking about high school.
My point, if there is one, is simply to say thank you to some friends who have stood by me recently, and over the decades, and to remind everyone that some half-baked opinion about a politician who really doesn’t care about you one way or the other is worth jeopardizing those relationships.
That politician is never going to help you move a couch.