I was talking with some younger colleagues recently, and part of the discussion touched on Jim Crow laws.
They had heard the term but were appalled at what it really meant to the people it affected.
The short version was, I don’t think any of them had actually met anyone for whom “separate but equal” meant nothing of the kind.
Today, we are having a new conversation about race and equality in the United States -- and, frankly, around the world.
You hear a lot about Jim Crow and discrimination and segregation, but it is hard to understand what that meant if you haven’t lived through it.
I did an oral history interview with a woman who told me about buying ice cream at a parlor downtown with her young daughter , for example. She was then told she couldn’t eat it there. She had to take it to go.
I’ve always wondered, but never looked up until now, about the identity of Jim Crow.
It turns out Jim Crow was a blackface minstrel show character performed by a white man from New York named Thomas Rice.
The show was big in the 1820s and '30s. He did a song and dance number that he said was inspired by a slave he saw.
The show was called "Jump, Jim Crow" or "Jumping Jim Crow."
We don’t know if the name was in use before the stage show, but it came to represent the negative stereotypes of Black slaves afterward. A character in Harriet Beecher Stowe's "Uncle Tom’s Cabin," written 20 years later, referred to another man as a Jim Crow.
How that characterization came to represent laws aimed at discrimination and segregation, I’ll never understand, but I think it should make it obvious that there was nothing but malice intended in it.
Sometimes there is a feeling among West Virginians that things weren’t as bad here because West Virginia is mostly white. That follows the same mistaken belief that there weren’t any slaves here, too.
Schools were segregated, interracial marriage was forbidden, and Blacks weren’t allowed to serve on juries. Talk about being tried by a jury of your peers.
And slavery was present in the Kanawha Valley, in the salt works and the coal fields, among other places.
If you’re old enough to remember segregation and Jim Crow laws, email me your stories. I want to read them. I want to make sure they are never forgotten.
And I want to hear the white perspective on that period, too. I’ve talked to a number of people who have told me stories about playing with their friends all summer and then feeling confused when they went to different schools once the fall arrived.
My email address is eric@booksbyeric.com.