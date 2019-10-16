Eric Douglas: We have forgotten how to express ourselves

My next-door neighbor Paul knows I have an appreciation (like) of well-used language.
I’m not a fan of stilted, formal speech. That’s just being pretentious (uppity). If no one can understand you, then what’s the point? Other than to show off how many $5 words you know, of course.
If you’re one of those people, suffice it to say no one cares.
What I do appreciate is people who know how to convey a message (tell a story). It doesn’t have to be brief or particularly verbose (wordy). Use only as many words as you need to — and not a single one more. Just get the point across.
Recently, Paul sent me a copy of “My Very Dear Wife — The Last Letter of Major Sullivan Ballou.” It is the last letter home from an officer during the Civil War. I found a copy of it as a resource on the National Park Service: the Manassas National Battlefield Park website, if you want to look it up and read the entire letter.
Balllou was killed on July 28, 1861 at the Battle of Bull Run. His letter begins:
“The indications are very strong that we shall move in a few days — perhaps tomorrow. Lest I should not be able to write you again, I feel impelled to write lines that may fall under your eye when I shall be no more.”
Here is another short passage:
“I know I have but few claims upon Divine Providence, but something whispers to me, perhaps it is the wafted prayer of my little Edgar, that I shall return to my loved ones unharmed. If I do not, my dear Sarah, never forget how much I love you, nor that, when my last breath escapes me on the battle-field, it will whisper your name.”
This letter was written more than 150 years ago by a man facing his own demise (death), likely with a quill pen and an ink bottle.
Much has been written about the way we communicate these days and I won’t belabor (dwell on) that point. Texting and emailing have changed everything. I definitely won’t get into the poor spelling I see on places like Facebook.
But I wonder if somewhere along the way we got embarrassed with expressing our feelings and telling others what we mean that we just quit it all together. Like I said, it doesn’t take big words or complex sentences. Neither of those things aid in readability or understanding. Just the opposite, in fact.
Somewhat related, my youngest daughter Jamison has a T-shirt that says “Future Best-Selling Author.” I hope she continues to believe that and keeps working on her craft as a writer. She will turn 18 years old this weekend and she has a lot to experience and grow. But she is learning to use language to communicate her feelings, tell stories and entertain. That’s what it’s for.