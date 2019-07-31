You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Eric Douglas: We learned to respect others in kindergarten

Eric Douglas sig

A few days ago, I was sitting in a fast food restaurant parking lot, waiting for my order to come to the car.

I never did figure out the delay, but at least it was hot when it finally arrived five minutes later.

Sitting there, I had plenty of time to look around. As I did, a truck came through the drive-thru behind me. The driver got his food faster than I did, because he pulled away around me.

As the truck passed me, the man behind the wheel took the paper wrapper off his straw and threw it out his window onto the ground. It would have been easy for him to remove the wrapper and put it in the bag with his food, but, nope, right on the parking lot to blow away.

For the record, it was a shiny red, late-model truck with a “Friends of Coal” license plate and the driver was clearly an adult. I only mention that because I don’t want someone to think, “Oh, it was just some kid. You know kids today.”

No, this was an adult with a job.

For the record, my wife and I agreed on a term for the man in the truck. It was less than flattering.

You’re probably thinking, “You’re making an awfully big deal out of a paper straw wrapper.” To me, it shows a lack of respect for people around you. And indicates that he’s likely to throw other trash on the ground.

Cigarette butts are no different. If you think it’s OK to throw your butts out the window of your car when you drive down the road, you’re wrong. It’s nasty. Get a car ashtray and dispose of them properly.

According to one source I found, “The filters on cigarettes – four-fifths of all cigarettes have them – are made of cellulose acetate, a form of plastic that is very slow to degrade in the environment. A typical cigarette butt can take anywhere from 18 months to 10 years to decompose, depending on conditions.”

I could go on about the environment or trashing the planet, but for me this is a sign of a different problem. It’s a total lack of respect for other people.

Or turned the other way, pure selfishness. To me, that sounds like you failed to learn some of the basic lessons my teachers taught me in kindergarten.

Eric Douglas, of Pinch, is the author of “Return to Cayman,” “Heart of the Maya,” “Cayman Cowboys,” “River Town” and other novels. He is also a columnist for Scuba Diving Magazine and a former Charleston Newspapers Metro staff writer. For more information, visit www.booksbyeric.com or contact him at Eric@booksbyeric.com

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Bartlett, Melanie - Noon, Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Baughman, Noralie - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Boyd, Willard - 11 a.m., Independence United Methodist Church, Sandyville.

Chestnut, Sally - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Comisky, Jane - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Dyer, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Knapp, George - 7 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Lipford, Joan - 6 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Loveless, Walter - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Manns, Ronald - 1 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Perdue, Angela - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Rudd Sr., Clifford - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Smith Sr., Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.