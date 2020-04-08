Eric Douglas: What do we want to do differently?

I’ve seen a meme floating around on social media recently that says, “Once we can go back to normal, we should rethink what parts of normal we want to return to.”
It’s an interesting question. During this time of forced personal isolation, what have you missed? And what have you realized you can do without?
Obviously, the answer is going to be different for everyone. But I bet there will be some shifts in all our lives once we are no longer afraid to come within 6 feet of each other.
I read a story a few days ago that said readership for local newspapers, online, was way up because of the coronavirus pandemic. Television viewing numbers are high, too, because people are desperate for information.
On the other hand, while usage of social media is high, I haven’t heard anyone say they are getting all of their COVID-19 information from Facebook. And that’s a good thing.
I have seen a lot of stupid things/opinions shared on social media, of course, and some people are intentionally sharing disinformation, but the various news organizations in my area are where I turn to learn things.
What social media has been great for is helping many of us to realize the value of arts in our lives. It seems like every musician has been sharing music and people are posting their own photographs or taking virtual tours of museums.
Watching television, many of us have had a visceral reaction to actors in a scripted show shaking hands or hugging. I think “What are they doing?” before realizing the show was filmed months ago.
I wonder if we will rush back to shaking hands and hugging, or will we reserve those things for people we are truly intimate with, leaving a head nod or maybe a fist bump as a more accepted greeting?
Obviously, I don’t have the answer to these questions, and I really don’t believe in (too much) idle speculation. But it will be interesting to watch and see where we are six months from now.
My guess is we will be more cautious and a bit more distant, at least for a while. We shall see. I do hope people continue to realize the value of having a local news media with trained journalists.
Blindly sharing posts from some conspiracy theory-laden website made by some guy who was more likely to be social distancing long before it was mandatory is definitely something I hope we leave behind.