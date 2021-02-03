Last week I attended a virtual conference. One of the presentations included a short clip from the movie “CodeSwitching.” It’s about a group of Black students in Massachusetts who travel from the inner city to a wealthy, white, suburban school system.
The kids struggle to fit in in their new schools and then back home. That’s called “codeswitching,” where the students have to sound “white” at school and “black” at home.
This program has been going on for 50 years, so it’s not a new effort, and it has been successful, or they would not keep doing it, I’m sure.
One of the students in the clip I saw (I haven’t watched the entire film yet) made a comment that struck me as interesting and timely. She said people only paid attention to her in the new school in February and when they discussed the Civil War.
The reason, if you haven’t put two and two together, the girl got attention in February is it is Black History Month.
There are innumerable achievements by Black people in American history, but we don’t know much about many of them. Too much of our history has been spent covering them up.
I was recently reminded of the seven Black Medal of Honor recipients from World War II who were given their awards in the early 1990s by President Bill Clinton. A special panel was created to look for overlooked awards. When removed the names and any reference to race from the award narratives, seven men were given the nation’s highest military recognition. It had been denied to them in the 1940s.
Last summer, during the protests and marches for racial equality, mostly sponsored by Black Lives Matter, some people decided they needed to counter those marches by declaring that “All Lives Matter.”
The simple answer to that is, yes, yes, they do. But, until they all matter equally, maybe we do need that reminder.
On Aug. 28, 1963, in his “I Have a Dream” speech from the March on Washington, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
When that day arrives, maybe we won’t need a Black History Month anymore and all lives will matter equally. And I hope that young woman, or one like her, won’t feel like the only time people pay any attention to her is when they are learning about racism in school.