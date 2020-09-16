My biggest problem at the moment is trying (and failing) to understand why everything is a binary choice. It is either Us or Them.
Take, for example, the protests in Portland, Oregon. You either support Black Lives Matter or you are a counter protestor flying Trump flags. I believe it is possible to support President Trump and actually believe that Black lives do, in fact, matter as much as the lives of everyone else. The two don’t have to be exclusive.
I believe it is possible to support good cops doing a difficult and often thankless task and want the few bad apples tossed out before they do something truly terrible. Even President Trump acknowledged that sometimes cops “choke” and make a mistake.
I believe we should work much harder to live up to the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights…”
If you are a God-fearing person, and you believe that line, you should be doing everything in your power to make it true.
If you want to say that all lives matter, fine. Then work to make sure that all lives really do matter equally.
Most of us, when we are being honest, have to concede that they don’t.
Of course, the Declaration of Independence really should say all “people,” not men, but we’ll leave that for another day.
I can also support the rights of Americans to assemble peaceably for whatever their cause, as outlined in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, without fear of violence and arrest.
I can also abhor violence and rioting and want people who break the law and steal or destroy property or assault police officers, arrested.
Recently I watched the 2019 film "The Best of Enemies." It is based on a true story from the 1970s in Durham, North Carolina. In it, a Black activist and a KKK leader ended up coming together (after a lot of struggles on both sides) and listened to each other.
They became friends and even traveled around the country speaking to groups about their own journey. I highly recommend it. If they can make that change, all of us can.
It really doesn’t have to be a choice of one or the other. But we have to try.