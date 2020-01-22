Eric Douglas: Winter isn't what it used to be

I have strong wintertime memories of sledding down the road in front of my house as a kid.
I remember one time, my friend, Glenn, (he lived down the street) and I decided we needed more ice on the road to help with the sledding, so we punched holes in the bottom of a coffee can and spread water on the frozen road. After dark.
There was no way the two of us would’ve been able to spread enough water on the road to make any difference, but I’m just as sure we did NOT tell our parents what we were doing. I’m confident they would not have approved.
For several years in a row, we used truck tire innertubes to slide down the hill in my side yard. We even shaped turns in the snow to allow us to take a turn or two and then bounce into the air off a jump.
One year, I must’ve been 10 or 12, my parents bought me a pair of skis with spring bindings I could use with my snow boots. My friends and I used them to slide up and down the hill in my Cross Lanes yard as well.
A number of years ago, I met a man from Norway. I remember him telling me that the town he grew up in wasn’t able to have an annual winter festival because they didn’t have enough snow. In Norway.
A few years ago, a similar problem came up in Vancouver at the 2010 Winter Olympics. They struggled to find enough snow for some of the events.
To be fair, I remember playing basketball on my driveway one Christmas Day when I was a teen, the temperature was so mild. But I also remember the blizzard of 1978. If you lived through that, you know what I’m talking about.
For different reasons, I have vivid memories of the snowstorm at the end of January four years ago, but its not like I’m talking ancient history, either. This is 30 to 40 years ago. The changes have come that quickly.
For now, it looks like winter has finally arrived in the second half of January. And if the experience of the last few years is any indication, it’ll get cold in February.
Still, it doesn’t seem like the winters I remember growing up.