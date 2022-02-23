A former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department was arrested on embezzlement charges on Feb. 22.
According to a Kanawha County Sheriff's Department detective's criminal complaint, Thomas Tucker is believed to have embezzled funds in excess of $99,000 during his service with the EBVFD from March 8, 2010 to Oct. 4, 2021.
The investigation began when the EBVFD was notified by the West Virginia Auditor’s Office that an audit would be conducted on the department's expenses. Within days of that notice, Tucker resigned.
The audit revealed numerous expenses which weren’t related to the fire department. For example, engine work for a Dodge Ram truck valued at $990.99 was purchased, but the department doesn’t have a Dodge Ram on the fleet. However, Tucker owned a Dodge Ram at the time.
There were regular Walmart charges, averaging $100 per visit, attributed to Tucker’s personal use. A pump for an above-ground pool was also purchased. Tucker had an above-ground pool. A boat battery was purchased on the same the day Tucker had made a Facebook post that he was in need of a battery for his boat. There were fuel purchases at convenience stores on a regular basis exceeding several thousand dollars.
Tucker was arraigned and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.