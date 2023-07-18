The 3 Betties Foundation Inc. will present "Couture for a Cure," a celebration of the Belle-based charitable foundation's accomplishments and milestones assisting cancer patients and their families over the past 10 years, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
The 10th-anniversary event will feature four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the guest of honor and speaker. An Army veteran who served in Vietnam, he was a running back with the Steelers in 1968, prior to being drafted in 1969, and from 1970 to 1980. On Aug. 20, 1969, while on patrol in Hiep Duc, Bleier was wounded in the left thigh by an enemy rifle bullet during an ambush. When he tried to leap over an enemy grenade that landed near him, the grenade exploded, sending shrapnel into his lower right leg. His right foot was also injured. He later received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. During his hospital recovery, doctors told Bleier he could not play football again. He recounted his recovery from his war wounds in the book "Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story."
"3 Betties Foundation Inc. will be celebrating 10 years of working to make an impact in the lives of someone in West Virginia dealing with a cancer diagnosis," 3 Betties Foundation Founder/Director Chad Beam, of Belle, said. "Whether we just pointed you in the direction of resources in your area, gifted you with funds for emergency expenses, or just did a fundraiser for you or someone you know, it's time to celebrate with those who have helped us be that guiding light that these families needed in their time of struggle."
Beam launched the 3 Betties Foundation to honor three women, including his mother, who battled cancer.
"Seeing the grace and determination they displayed made me want to find out what needs aren't being met in our rural area and find a way to be a beacon of hope in the midst of the dark times of a cancer diagnosis," he wrote on the 3 Betties Foundation website.
Along with Bleier's appearance, the celebration will include food and beverages, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and more.
Tickets are $125 each or $150 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet session with Bleier and early entrance to the silent auction of items including sports memorabilia. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $1,000. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets or receive information about becoming an event sponsor, email Chad Beam at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
More information regarding the 3 Betties Foundation and its services is available at threebetties.org.