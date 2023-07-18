Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 3 Betties Foundation Inc. will present "Couture for a Cure," a celebration of the Belle-based charitable foundation's accomplishments and milestones assisting cancer patients and their families over the past 10 years, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

The 10th-anniversary event will feature four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the guest of honor and speaker. An Army veteran who served in Vietnam, he was a running back with the Steelers in 1968, prior to being drafted in 1969, and from 1970 to 1980. On Aug. 20, 1969, while on patrol in Hiep Duc, Bleier was wounded in the left thigh by an enemy rifle bullet during an ambush. When he tried to leap over an enemy grenade that landed near him, the grenade exploded, sending shrapnel into his lower right leg. His right foot was also injured. He later received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. During his hospital recovery, doctors told Bleier he could not play football again. He recounted his recovery from his war wounds in the book "Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story."

