Exhibitors sought for upcoming Senior Expo in Montgomery

The annual Live Well Be Well Senior Expo returns to the Upper Kanawha Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Montgomery General Hospital, which is sponsoring the yearly event.
MGH Nurse Anethetist Lou Ann Bowen is coordinating this year’s Senior Expo.
“I have been a nurse anesthetist in the Kanawha Valley for my entire career,” Bowen said. “Anesthesia is a challenging profession at every level, with the senior citizen population creating their own set of very unique challenges. The Live Well Be Well Senior Expo was created with these health challenges in mind.”
The Live Well Be Well Senior Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.
“The purpose of this event is to reaffirm our dedication and appreciation for the senior citizens throughout the Kanawha Valley. A variety of exhibitors will be present in areas such as diabetes management, medication storage and administration, Medicare insurance supplements, dealing with sleep disorders, disease prevention and creating a healthy lifestyle,” Bowen said.
Classes and informational sessions will be given in medication management, preventing falls and dealing with arthritis, breast self-examination and mammography and free hearing screenings. Question-and-answer sessions with Social Security Administration officials will also be available.
Along with its health-related activities, the Live Well Be Well Senior Expo will also include a variety of entertainment events, free bingo, prize drawings every 15 minutes, live music from Jaimie the DJ, dancercise and chair yoga demonstrations by representatives the YMCA. Attendees will receive a free tote bag and a discounted luncheon will be available in the MGH cafeteria.
“The highlight of the event will be the announcement of the Upper Kanawha Valley Senior Citizen of the Year,” Bowen said. “This award is presented to the individual who has demonstrated a healthy senior lifestyle and who continues to contribute to the community in a positive way.
“Our goal is to encourage our seniors to live well and be well by getting active and taking charge of their health,” she said.
All Live Well Be Well Senior activities will be held indoors, with free parking in the hospital garage directly across the street. Montgomery General Hospital is located at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.
Those interested in presenting an exhibit at the Senior Expo or who want more information about the day’s activities can receive additional information by contacting Bowen at louann.bowen@mghwv.org or 304-442-1331.