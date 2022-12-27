Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University Extension Service will send free seeds to Mountain State residents who complete a short, online survey. Courtesy photo

The West Virginia University Extension Service is again sending free seeds to any state resident who fills out a short, online survey.

The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.

