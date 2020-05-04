Extension Service making student STEM kits available through Little Free Libraries

To assist homebound Kanawha County students and parents in participating in engaging and fun stay-at-home activities, the Kanawha County West Virginia University Extension Service has made STEM kits available at Little Free Libraries throughout the county.
The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) kits provide instruction for projects students can undertake at home. Recent hands-on projects have included straw rockets and drop copters, pill bottle rockets and marshmallow catapults.
Among the Little Free Library locations offering the STEM kits are:
• Point Harmony Elementary School, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes
• The Church Mouse Thrift Shop, 5457 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes
• Special Occasions, 5106 Elk River Road, Elkview
• Pinch Elementary School, 300 South Pinch Road, Pinch
• Dollar General parking lot, 4823 Indian Creek Road, Elkview
• Shoals Elementary School, 100 Dutch Road, Charleston
• Reading Rocket (beside Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church), 317 Washington St., W., Charleston
• Beech Street/West Side, 1204 Beech Ave., Charleston
• Littlepage Terrace, 1809 Washington St., W., Charleston
• Grandview Elementary School, 959 Woodward Drive, Charleston
• HealthNet Aeromedical Services, 110 Wyoming St., Charleston
• Arlington Court (East End), 9 Arlington Court, Charleston
• Piedmont Elementary School, 203 Bradford St., Charleston
• Laurence Jones Childhood Language Center, 1313 Quarrier St., Charleston
• Mary Ingles Elementary School, 559 Big Bottom Hollow Road, Tad
• Midland Trail Elementary School, 200 Ferry St., Belle
• Belle Elementary School, 401 East Sixth St., Belle
• Cedar Grove Elementary School, 200 John St., Cedar Grove
• Malden Elementary School, 4001 Salines Drive, Malden
• Kanawha City/Staunton Avenue, 4108 Staunton Ave., Charleston
• Kanawha City/Virginia Avenue, 4206 Virginia Ave., Charleston
• Kanawha City Elementary School, 3601 Staunton Ave., S.E., Charleston
• Nitro Elementary School, 1921 19th St., Nitro
• Dunbar Women’s Club, 323 14th St., Dunbar
• Dunbar Intermediate School, 1300 Myers Ave., Dunbar
• Dunbar Primary School, 2401 Myers Ave., Dunbar
• Anne Bailey Elementary School, 405 Winfield Road, St. Albans
• Lakewood Elementary School, 2089 Lakewood Drive, St. Albans
• St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, #2955, St. Albans
• Alban Elementary School, 2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans.
Little Free Library deliveries have also been made recently along U.S. 60 in the Upper Kanawha Valley, Sissonville Elementary School and Flinn Elementary School and other parts of Kanawha County.
Updates of Little Free Library locations, STEM projects and additional information can be viewed at bit.ly/LFLlocations.