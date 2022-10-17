Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will offer a series of training sessions for volunteers, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

FIAGKV is a local, nonprofit organization based in Charleston that is dedicated to helping senior citizens ages 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls, and personal outreach efforts. A small team, called the Honey Do Crews, performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward establishing and maintaining safe home environments.

