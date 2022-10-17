Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will offer a series of training sessions for volunteers, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
FIAGKV is a local, nonprofit organization based in Charleston that is dedicated to helping senior citizens ages 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls, and personal outreach efforts. A small team, called the Honey Do Crews, performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward establishing and maintaining safe home environments.
“Volunteer trainings are a great opportunity to learn more about the programs offered to seniors and how volunteers can use their time and talents to assist those in need of a helping hand,” FIAGKV Executive Director and founder Jennifer Waggener said in a release. “All FIAGKV volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving.”
All training sessions are free. The sessions will be offered at the the FIAGKV offices at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston or via Zoom on the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m.
“As an all-volunteer service organization, FIAGKV is always striving to grow its base of community members willing to serve, neighbor to neighbor,” Waggener said in the release. “FIAGKV volunteers have great flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests. Whether serving two hours a week or two hours a month, every volunteer can make a direct, positive impact on the lives of others each time they participate.”
To reserve seats at one of the training sessions or find out more about FIAGKV, go to faithinactiongkv.com or contact the agency by calling 304-881-7253.