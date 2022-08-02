Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping seniors ages 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible.

Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls, and personal outreach efforts. A small team – the Honey Do Crews – performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.

