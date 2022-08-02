Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping seniors ages 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible.
Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls, and personal outreach efforts. A small team – the Honey Do Crews – performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.
Volunteer training sessions are scheduled this month, beginning next week, to provide more information about the FIAGKV programs offered to seniors and how volunteers can use their time and talents to assist those in need of a helping hand. All FIAGKV volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving. The sessions are free.
FIAGKV has scheduled three trainings to be offered both virtually (via Zoom) and in person at the FIAGKV offices at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston:
Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
FIAGKV volunteers have the flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests.
To learn more or to RSVP, visit faithinactiongkv.com or contact Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley by calling 304-881-7253.