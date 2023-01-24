Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping seniors ages 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible.
Program volunteers provide free services, including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls, and personal outreach efforts. A small team -- the Honey Do Crews -- performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.
All FIAGKV volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving. The following sessions, all free, are scheduled:
Participants can attend in person at the FIAGKV office located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston or they can attend virtually via Zoom.
As an all-volunteer service organization, FIAGKV strives to grow its base of community members willing to serve, neighbor to neighbor. FIAGKV volunteers have great flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests. Whether serving two hours a week or a couple of hours every few months, each volunteer can make a direct, positive impact on the lives of older neighbors in the community.
To learn more and to reserve a volunteer training slot at one of the meetings, visit faithinactiongkv.com or contact Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley directly by calling 304-881-7253.