Open to children and adults, the fall 2023 Alban Arts Academy will begin next month at the academy's new location at 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, across the street from St. Albans High School.
"The Alban Arts Academy is a twice-yearly, extracurricular academy that has provided artistic education to the greater metro area since 2010," longtime Alban Arts Academy and Alban Arts Center director and instructor Adam Bryan said. "Academy classes include Acting, Improv, Musical Theatre, and much more. All classes are taught by local artists, and over 1,000 students from seven counties have traveled to St. Albans for their arts education needs."
He said a number of students have seen their Arts Academy experience serve as springboards to greater stage opportunities, including performing careers.
"Several students of the Alban Arts Academy have gone on to perform locally and professionally and have continued their arts education at the Governor's School for the Arts and on into college as well. All of our students, however, leave with a better understanding of the art form that they study and a greater appreciation and understanding of the people and world around them," Bryan said.
Classes will meet once a week for 12 weeks, beginning Aug. 14. The final week of the semester, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, will be Tech Week, with classes meeting two or three times that week as well as presenting the final showcase performances on Nov. 3 and 4.
The class schedule for the fall semester is as follows:
• Pre-K Intro to Theatre
A beginning course that introduces young artists to many different avenues of theatre, including, but not limited to: acting, directing, playwriting, and costuming.
5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; Chelsey Lilly, instructor
• Musical Theatre, Second through Eighth Grades
Students in grades two through eight will explore vocal range and style, supportive breath technique, and sharpening their audition skills according to their personal development as a vocalist.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; Brody Potter, instructor
• Stage Make-Up: Fifth Grade Through Adult
Students will learn how to safely and effectively apply makeup to themselves and others. The class will begin with the basics of application, shadow, highlight, color, and more and progress into more advanced techniques such as old age, fantasy, cuts and bruises, beard creation, and more. This class requires an additional $100 make-up supply fee.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; Marlette Carter, instructor
• Intro to Stage Management: Ninth Through 12th Grades
This course for high school students is designed to introduce stage managing principles and the beginning-to-end responsibilities for the stage manager.
6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays; Chelsey Lilly, instructor
• Stage Craft, Sixth Grade Through Adult
This course is an introduction to the behind-the-scenes world of technical theatre. Students will learn to use hand and power tools in set construction, set painting, lighting/sound design, and prop making. They will then use their new-found skills in the practical application of assisting in creating the sets for the performance showcase. Students should be prepared for physical activity such as climbing ladders and wear closed-toe shoes to class for their safety.
6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays; Marlette Carter, instructor
• Classical Acting, Fifth Grade Through Adult
This class will focus on the performance and understanding of Classical Theatre (Pre-1800), including the works of Shakespeare, Sophocles, Molière, and Marlowe.
8 to 9 p.m. Mondays; Marlette Carter, instructor
• Improv for Second Through Sixth Grades
Students will play a variety of short-form improv games to increase their ability to interact within improvised scenes and think quickly on their feet.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Jeff Bukovinsky, instructor
• Improv for Seventh Through 12th Grades
These students will also play a variety of short-form improv games to improve their ability to interact within improvised scenes.
6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays; Jeff Bukovinsky, instructor
• Acting for Sixth Through Eighth Grades
This class will explore the fundamentals of acting through monologue and scene study. Actors will learn to build their characters from the ground up by engaging with their physical senses, the given circumstances, and each other. Students will build an "actor's toolkit" of skills and vocabulary used in the professional theatre industry.
One class in the 12-week semester will be dedicated to an introductory stagecraft lesson, where students will be introduced to theater safety rules and learn foundational production skills.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Mariah Plante, instructor
• Acting for Ninth Through 12th Grades and Advanced Acting
Designed with both new and experienced actors, this class will focus on discussing many of the aspects of acting. From script analysis to character work, students will explore varying methods actors use to create their art, with a major focus on movement and vocal techniques.
6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays; Mariah Plante, instructor
• Acting for First Through Fifth Grades
Gearing toward getting students comfortable on stage, this class will delve into theatre basics such as character, voice, memorization, and confidence. Students will take part in a variety of acting exercises to find their strengths and weaknesses, then work on honing those skills by working on a short play that will be presented at the end-of-semester showcase. Students must be able to read.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Adam Bryan, instructor
• Acting 1.5
This class is designed to be a continuation of Acting for First Through Fifth Grades. Students will dive deeper into character development, partner work, and strengthening and developing their voice. Students must have taken two or more semesters of Acting for First Through Fifth Grades.
6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays; Adam Bryan, instructor
• Intro to Puppetry: Third Grade Through Adult
This class will focus on the creation of several unique puppets that will be used in a final performance. Students will learn how to manipulate and control several different types of puppets, with a focus on how to create character and emote through physicality and voice. A $50 supply fee is required for materials to create individual puppets.
8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Adam Bryan, instructor.
Academy registration
Each Arts Academy class requires a $25 non-refundable registration fee, which is deducted from the total tuition cost. Scholarships for full and partial tuition are available for the remainder of the tuition; those who would like to apply for scholarships can find pertinent details at albanartscenter.com.
Scholarships will be awarded on Aug. 12. All applications must be received by Aug. 11 to qualify.
Classes cost $200 if registering on or before Aug. 12 and $225 for registrations after Aug. 13.
A 10% discount is available when registering for two or more classes within the same household.
Registrants paying the required, non-refundable $25 fee can choose to pay more of their tuition by donating an additional chosen amount before checking out. Payment plans can be set up in person on the first day of class for any remaining tuition fees.
Registration forms and more information are available at givebutter.com/AAAFALL23.
Parking at the Academy is available in the St. Albans High School parking lot.