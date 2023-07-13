Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Open to children and adults, the fall 2023 Alban Arts Academy will begin next month at the academy's new location at 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, across the street from St. Albans High School.

"The Alban Arts Academy is a twice-yearly, extracurricular academy that has provided artistic education to the greater metro area since 2010," longtime Alban Arts Academy and Alban Arts Center director and instructor Adam Bryan said. "Academy classes include Acting, Improv, Musical Theatre, and much more. All classes are taught by local artists, and over 1,000 students from seven counties have traveled to St. Albans for their arts education needs."

Stories you might like

Recommended for you