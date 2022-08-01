Brews and tunes will be the figurative glue to a pair of outdoor festivals — a returning favorite and a debut entry — coming to Charleston and St. Albans, respectively, a week apart in September and October.
OktoberWest 2022 is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 200 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s Elk City District of the West Side.
Sponsored by Charleston Main Streets and Charleston West Side and presented by Encova Insurance, the 14th annual, Bavarian-inspired event will feature the opportunity to sample more than 150 craft brews, ciders, and wines (several limited Octoberfest and German varieties will be available) and listen to a trio of bands.
The event schedule is as follows:
4 p.m.: Gates open
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Shelem performance
5:30-5:35 p.m.: Best Traditional Dress Contest
5:35-5:45 p.m.: Beer Belly Contest
5:45-7 p.m.: Artikal Sound System performance
6:45-7 p.m.: Sausage Toss Contest
7-7:15 p.m.: Keg Rolling Contest
7:15-7:30 p.m.: Stein Holding Contest
7:30-9 p.m.: Bumpin’ Uglies performance
9 p.m.: Gates close.
All funds raised from OktoberWest will be directed to Charleston’s West Side for programs, public art, and other community and economic revitalization projects.
Tickets are available at charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com. General Admission tickets are $40 each and include six, 12-ounce beer tickets and access to the OktoberWest concert series. Nondrinker tickets (for designated drivers or those ages 13 to 20) are $20 apiece, which include access to the OktoberWest concert series. For children ages 12 and younger, tickets are $10 each. Children’s tickets include access to the Northwestern Mutual Entertainment Zone and OktoberWest concert series. (Children ages 2 or under must remain in a stroller.)
Ticket prices will increase $5 at the gate on Sept. 24.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the inaugural Dragonpalooza is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Albans City Park in St. Albans.
The all-day event will include two stages of live music, food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts, and a slew of activities for children.
Dragonpalooza will feature eight musical acts on two stages. The main stage will have headliners across different musical genres and eras, while the acoustic stage will showcase local talent.
The Main Stage lineup includes Theatre of Crue (a Motley Crue tribute band), 5 Star Rebellion, Reality Awakes, and Bent Whiskey. Artists scheduled to perform on the Acoustic Stage are Shawn Depriest, Heather Danielle, Emi Lee, and Josh Hill. (Musical acts are subject to change.)
The Kids’ Fun Zone at the beer and music festival will feature age-appropriate attractions such as inflatables, a foam garage, face painting, balloon animals, and more.
Those interested in sponsoring or participating as a vendor at Dragonpalooza can receive more information by contacting St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625 or stweedy2003@yahoo.com.