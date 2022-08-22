As summer surrenders to fall in a few weeks, several local municipalities are already preparing for fall festivals and related public events in September. They include:
South Charleston
The 43rd annual South Charleston Mound Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on D Street, near the Mound, in South Charleston.
Applications for crafters, artisans, produce vendors, and others vendors are being accepted; for more details, contact Margie Spence at 304-389-7735 or email info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
Dunbar
The 2022 Dunbar Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Dunbar Pedestrian Plaza at Myers Avenue and 12th Street.
The schedule of entertainment and other events is as follows:
- Friday, Sept. 16
5 p.m.: Craft and vendor areas open, official Festival welcome by Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott and Dunbar City Council members
5:30 p.m.: From the Ashes
7 p.m.: Wrestling International Combat Sports (front of Dunbar City Hall), free
7:15 p.m.: Tommy Griffith
8:45 p.m.: Non-Friction
- Saturday, Sept. 17
8 a.m.: 48th annual Wine Cellar 10K and 5K, 1100 Dutch Hollow, Wine Cellar Park, Dunbar
Noon: Craft and vendor areas open
1-4 p.m.: Kids’ Corner events
4 p.m.: The Charleston Ballet
5:30 p.m.: Shane and J.R.
6:30-8 p.m.: Tommy Griffith
8:15-10 p.m.: Hair Supply.
For further information, updates, and vendor applications, contact Dunbar Parks and Recreation at 304-766-0223.
Poca
The Town of Poca will host its annual Heritage Day celebration in September as well.
Activities will commence with a Senior Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Poca Methodist Church. The dinner is for individuals who are 60 or older.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the Poca Heritage Day Cruise-In will take place at Poca Middle School, beginning at 5 p.m. Organizers request that attendees bring canned food items or make financial donations to benefit the Five Loaves and Two Fish food pantry in Poca.
Saturday, Sept. 24’s Heritage Day activities will include craft and other vendors, children’s inflatables from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Poca Baptist Church parking lot (weather permitting), music on stage from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Heritage Day Parade at 11 a.m., and the Wall of Honor that opens at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about vendor opportunities, contact Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information about the Heritage Day Parade, call Linda Jones at 304-545-4996. For information about the Senior Dinner and the Wall of Honor, contact Drema Ward at 304-755-7341. For details regarding the Cruise-In, call Josh Silman at 304-964-0203.
Montgomery
The City of Montgomery will host its Montgomery Fallfest 2022 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, along Third Avenue in Montgomery and the Montgomery Community Center at 612 Third Ave. Among the attractions will be vendors, live entertainment, a cruise-in, and face painting, inflatables, a bounce house, and other children’s activities.
The classic car and truck show is scheduled for noon until 3 p.m. on the 700 block of Third Avenue.
DJ Aaron Scott is slated to play music from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by performers Clinton Scott from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Vendor and other participant entry forms are available by contacting. Vendor applications cost $25 each, with a limited number of slots with power outlets available. Forms can be requested by writing to City of Montgomery-Fall Festival Committee, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery, WV 25136 or calling 304-442-5181.
Fall Festival Committee, Applications are due no later than Friday, Sept. 9.
(Additional fall festival announcements will be published in future Metro editions, as they are received.)