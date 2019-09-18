Fall festivals to flourish throughout area

Salt, brews, ramps, pumpkins and more are in store as backdrops and featured attractions during a variety of fall festivals and similar public events coming this month and in October throughout the Metro East circulation area.
The third annual BB&T Malden Salt Fest will return to J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Salt Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission, at the Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden.
A celebration of the Kanawha Valley’s extensive saltmaking history, Salt Fest will again feature a parade; artisan craft and food vendors, including food trucks; a kids’ zone of age-appropriate activities; historical talks; live music; quilt documentation and more attractions.
The schedule of events is as follows:
• 10 a.m.: Parade
• 10:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies
• 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Quilt documentation
• 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Kids’ Zone: Wild animal presentations, games, pumpkin painting and T-shirt coloring
• 11 a.m.: FOOTMAD and Lou Maiuri and the Appalachian Country Cloggers
• Noon: Bill Drennen, history talk
• 12:45 p.m.: Brothers of Faith, Gospel Bluegrass
• 1 p.m.: John Stealey, history talk
• 2 p.m.: Dennis Bills, history talk
• 2:30 p.m.: The Stony Point Band, Old-Time Appalachian music
• 4:15 p.m.: Singer/songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin.
For additional information about this year’s BB&T Malden Salt Fest, visit the Facebook page or www.jqdsalt.com.
Encova Insurance will sponsor the 12th OktoberWest on the streets of Charleston’s West Side, from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
OktoberWest visitors can sample more than 100 craft brews and several limited Octoberfest and German varieties.
OktoberWest will feature stein holding, keg rolling and best traditional dress contests.
Performing on the City National Bank stage for OktoberWest will be:
• Rasta Rafiki: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Wild Adriatic: 5:45 to 7 p.m.
• Andy Frasco: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
General Admission tickets are $35 each, which includes six, 12-ounce beer tickets and access to the OktoberWest concert series.
“Nondrinker” tickets will cost $20 each, for designated drivers or those attending between the ages of 13 and 20. These tickets include access to the OktoberWest concert series.
Children’s tickets will cost $10 apiece. For children ages 12 and younger, these tickets permit access to the American Billiards and Outdoor Recreation Kids’ Zone and the OktoberWest concert series. (Children ages 2 and younger must remain in a stroller.)
Go to charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com and search for “oktoberwest-2019” to order tickets online.
All funds raised from OktoberWest will go toward Charleston Main Streets-West Side programs, public art and other community and economic revitalization projects.
Last year’s OktoberWest attracted a record 2,200 attendees.
As a fundraiser for the Sissonville High School Redskins football and cheerleading squads, the Sissonville Fall Festival will be held at Sissonville Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Sissonville festival will include local vendors; activities such as pumpkin decorating, face painting and games; a concession stand with items such as funnel cakes, kettle corn and more; a 50/50 raffle and other raffle prizes such as gift baskets.
Admission is $5 per person. To participate as a vendor or obtain further information about the festival fundraiser, contact Heather at 304-993-0745.
The annual Montgomery Fall Festival will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Montgomery.
The festival will include a car show, vendors, children’s activities and live music. For more information, call 304-442-5181.
While not a festival in the truest sense of the word, a fall tradition gaining traction is returning to Kanawha City for the fourth year this month. The community Kanawha City Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Hundreds of Kanawha City area households have participated in the past three, annual events sponsored by the Kanawha City Community Association. Kanawha City residents can register their homes to participate in the yard sale by emailing Kccayardsale@aol.com or sending a direct message on Facebook to the KCCA page. Register by Friday, Sept. 20, to be included in promotional material.
In October, the Quick Ramp/Bean Dinner will be served at the Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane in Quick.
From 1 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, diners can feast on the aromatic ramps, as well as pinto beans, pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, dessert and a drink.
The cost per meal is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
“To go” orders will be available the day of the event.
For more details, contact Nicki at 304-437-1768.
Also on Oct. 12, Charleston Main Streets-East End will host Hops & Heat 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the East End Bazaar-Open-Air Artisan Market, 1428 Washington St., E., Charleston.
An Appalachian craft beer and chili cookoff event, Hops & Heat will include more than 80 craft beers from more than 20 Appalachian breweries and crown the Bazaar’s best chili in a chili cookoff competition between more than 10 East End Bazaar cooks.
Reserve your spot for the chili cookoff or order tickets at charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com.
A total of 500 tickets will be sold. Drinker tickets cost $35 and include 5-ounce samples of beer; unlimited chili samples; three, 12-ounce beer tickets and a branded tasting cup. Nondrinker tickets are $20 and include unlimited chili samples and access to East End Bazaar food and artisan vendors and the Hops & Heat concert featuring the Charles Walker Band.
Oct. 12 will also herald the return of the Pratt Fall Festival. The 34th annual festival will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade and continue until 6 p.m., offering entertainment for all ages, numerous vendors (vendor applications are available by phoning 304-444-2487) and more.
Moreover, the fifth annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held near Pratt on Oct. 12. Bicyclists can ride routes from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles).
The participation fee per rider is $30 in advance and $40 on Oct. 12. The fee includes a commemorative shirt.
For more information about the bike ride, call 304-419-1891 or email dyannivey@gmail.com