Free Kanawha County cleanups (collection of residential debris only) will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following sites this fall:• Saturday, Sept. 23: Elkview, 5856 Elk River Road North (former Herbert Hoover High School)• Saturday, Oct. 7: Cabin Creek, 15127 MacCorkle Ave. (behind the GoMart)• Saturday, Oct. 21: South Charleston, intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue (behind Speedway).Accepted items include: accumulated solid waste, air conditioners, large appliances, televisions, and up to 10 tires (with West Virginia residency identification). Accepted recyclable materials include: all metals, computers, electronics, and car batteries.Items that will not be accepted at the cleanup sites include: hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, motor oil or gas/propane tanks.Removal of materials from the site will not be permitted.The cleanups are sponsored and organized by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.For further information, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570 or visit www.kanawha.us.