Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

denisonwalk
Buy Now

Showcasing flowers, trees and wildlife, the Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks will be held on Sept. 16 at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Photo courtesy Kanawha State Forest Foundation

The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will conduct its annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks at the Charleston forest on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Walkers should meet at the KSF Nature Center, where registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the walks starting at 9 a.m. Local experts will lead the walks and point out and discuss topics such as wildflowers, mushrooms, birds, medicinal plants, and more.

Tags

Recommended for you