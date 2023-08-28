The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will conduct its annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks at the Charleston forest on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Walkers should meet at the KSF Nature Center, where registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the walks starting at 9 a.m. Local experts will lead the walks and point out and discuss topics such as wildflowers, mushrooms, birds, medicinal plants, and more.
Registration fees are $7 for adults, $2 for children 12 to 18, and free for children younger than 12.
"Margaret Denison, a naturalist and author, taught science and botany in Kanawha County schools for a number of years and was well known in the forest community," said KSFF Nature Center Coordinator and board member Becky Linger. "From the first Spring Wildflower Walk in 1991, she was one of the most knowledgeable and dependable leaders.
"Denison did not concentrate on botanical terminology, but, rather, on the flora, including ferns, grasses and sedges. She would identify them by their common names and origins and further elaborate with delightful folklore."
Linger added that in 1975, Denison received an award from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources for the listing of 710 flowering plants, 42 ferns and their allies and 138 grasses and sedges in Kanawha State Forest. She published “The Flora of Kanawha State Forest,” which has been reprinted in spiral-bound form and is available at no charge free at the walks.
Denison died on Jan. 2, 2003. "As a tribute to Denison, the Fall Nature Walks were renamed in her honor," Linger noted.