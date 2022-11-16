To counter the colder fall and winter weather and possibly quash some of those impending Thanksgiving feast calories, a variety of runs/walks are scheduled throughout the region through the end of the year. Here are some of them to consider (along with web addresses for pre-registration and more information):
November
• The Children’s Therapy Clinic 2022 “Light the Way” 5K will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 18, at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Participants can opt for a timed run or non-timed walk; the entry fee is $35 for either. (Online registration ended on Tuesday.)
Along with getting a preview of Coonskin’s Christmas light displays throughout the park, runners, walkers, and their supporters can also enjoy caroling, hot chocolate, and contests with prizes for Ugliest Sweater, Best Costume, and Most Creative Team Theme.
• The 10th Annual Run for Los Ninos is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barboursville Park in Barboursville. It’s a fast course with some rolling hills.
The pre-registration fee is $20. Children 5 and under are free, but they will not receive a T-shirt.
All registrations received by noon Thursday, Nov. 17, are guaranteed a T-shirt; T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday.
Race day registration will be $25.
Group rates are available; email lrogers449@aol.com for more information.
All proceeds will benefit the NESH Fund Inc., a nonprofit organization which provides the people of Nicaragua with health, education, and shelter services.
Race organizers will also collect donations of canned and other nonperishable food items to support a local food pantry.
• The 16th annual Huntington Turkey Trot will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Ritter Park picnic shelter in Huntington. The course will proceed through the park to the Memorial Arch at Seventh Street West and back.
The pre-registration fee is $25 and the race day registration fee is $30.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in all age divisions, with awards also to the rescue pet farthest traveled, rescue pet top finisher, stroller division winner, people and pet winner, and best costume.
All proceeds will benefit the Little Victories No Kill Animal Rescue program. Participants are also requested to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories, which may be dropped off at early packet pick-up or at the Ritter Park picnic shelter on Thanksgiving Day morning. Purina Dog or Cat Chow, Purina Puppy or Kitten chow and Pedigree dry food are favorites.
• The 11th annual Drumstick Dash 5K will have a 9 a.m. start on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, as well. the flat course will step off at Court Street in downtown Charleston, in front of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., and continue to Greenbrier Street before returning to the Court Street starting point.
T-shirts will be available to those who register by midnight on Thursday, Nov. 17. The early registration fee is $35, with race day registration increasing to $40.
Youths ages 10 and younger can register for $15 if they want to race competitively.
The Drumstick Dash 5K supports the Union Mission Ministries.
• Thanksgiving morning will also feature the 2022 Hot Diggity Dog Thanksgiving Day 5K, open to runners and their canine companions. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, starting and ending at St. Albans High School.
The pre-registration fee is $35 and the race day registration fee is $50.
Proceeds will benefit The Putnam County Animal Shelter. Participants are encouraged to donate dog and cat food, kitty litter, toys, and other appropriate items for the shelter at the event.
• Presented by ShotFire Fitness, the third annual Macho Man 5K will be held in Kanawha State Forest on Sunday, Nov. 27. Participants can choose a live or virtual 5K course, with the in-person race starting at 2 p.m. at KSF Shelter #4.
The Macho Man 5K will also include a 5K Pump and Run, in which participants can arrive before the start of the race to perform their bench reps before tackling the 5K run.
December
• On Saturday, Dec. 3, the annual Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run 5K will get underway at 8 a.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar.
The sixth annual Pay It Forward 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Albans Loop, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. The first race in this year’s four-event Kanawha Valley 5K Winter Series, this 5K presents each finisher with a medal with cash inside. Each medal will contain a random amount of money ranging all the way to $100.
Registration fees are $25 through Nov. 27, $30 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, and $50 on the day of the race.
(The other four races in the Kanawha Valley 5K Winter Race Series will be the Race into the New Year 5K at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at St. Albans High School; the Dachshund Through the Snow 5K at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston; and the Fix ‘Em’ 5K at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in Nitro. Registration forms and additional information are posted atrunsignup.com/Race/WV/SaintAlbans/KV5KWinterSeries)
• The first run/walk in the Charleston Winter Series will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, with a 5K run and 3-mile walk taking off from the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy parking lot. The event will have divisions for adults and students.
Other events slated in the Charleston Winter Series are an 8K run/walk on Jan. 15 and a 10K run/walk on Feb. 12, also to be held beginning at 2 p.m. at the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy.
• The Reindeer Run may or may not be dashing through the snow at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Winfield High School in Winfield. The race will start at the WHS track and continue through adjacent neighborhoods, looping back and concluding at the track.
The entry fee is $25, with proceeds going to the WHS Class of 2024 and the WHS Pep Club.
Along with awards for top runners, an award will be presented for the runner wearing the Most Spirited Christmas outfit.
Additionally, runners who register by Dec. 7 will receive a T-shirt on the day of the race.