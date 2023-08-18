Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During his Aug. 16 administration briefing in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice announced that this year's West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley on the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10.

The yearly event is designed to introduce youths and adults to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe, hands-on environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in family-friendly activities; listen to live music; meet outdoor television personalities; purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods; and win prizes.

