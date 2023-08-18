During his Aug. 16 administration briefing in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice announced that this year's West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley on the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10.
The yearly event is designed to introduce youths and adults to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe, hands-on environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in family-friendly activities; listen to live music; meet outdoor television personalities; purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods; and win prizes.
The Outdoor Youth Challenge will return to this year's event, offering youths ages 18 and younger activities such as outdoor wildlife identification, boating and water safety, archery, fly fishing, bow fishing, and more.
In addition to the Outdoor Youth Challenge and other familiar activities, West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days will feature new attractions and guest appearances in 2023.
The hosts of "Fly Rod Chronicles," "The Chase" and "Whitetail Frenzy" will be available to sign autographs on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, visitors will be able to sample wild game and farm-fresh food at a new station featuring signature dishes prepared by West Virginia State Parks chefs.
"I want to thank our friends from the 'Fly Rod Chronicles,' 'The Chase,' and 'Whitetail Frenzy' for taking the time out of their busy schedules to come and help us make West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days an event you don't want to miss," West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said in a release. "I also want to thank all of the WVDNR staff who have put in countless hours of hard work these past few months to make this year's event something truly special for people to enjoy."
"West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration is a spectacular annual event with activities and attractions that will appeal to the whole family, not just the avid outdoors person," James Bailey, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR, said in the release.
"West Virginia's hunting and fishing traditions are sacred, and our National Hunting and Fishing Days is a place where we can all come together, celebrate our shared outdoor heritage, and promote the beauty and goodness that our great state has to offer," Justice said in the release. "This incredible event will be here before we know it, so I want to encourage West Virginians to get their tickets early and start planning their trip while there's still time."
Tickets to West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days cost $10; children ages 15 and younger will be admitted free. Food sample tickets will be available at the event in packs of five for $5 or 20 for $15. Those purchasing tickets online by Aug. 31 will receive five complimentary food sample tickets.
The WVDNR, the West Virginia Wildlife Federation and the Summit Bechtel Reserve sponsor the National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration. This year's event will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Parking for the entire weekend is free and located close to the vendor mall. Shuttle services will be available, including an accessibility shuttle to additional youth activities at the Summit's shooting range.