The Sutherland Family Life Center was scheduled to be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at 36 Norwood Road in Charleston.

The center provides a location for community-based organizations to use for meetings, events, and youth activities. The 100-year-old facility was renovated to honor longtime St. Matthew’s members Lewis F. “Dick” and Dorothy L. “Dot” Sutherland.

