The Sutherland Family Life Center was scheduled to be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at 36 Norwood Road in Charleston.
The center provides a location for community-based organizations to use for meetings, events, and youth activities. The 100-year-old facility was renovated to honor longtime St. Matthew’s members Lewis F. “Dick” and Dorothy L. “Dot” Sutherland.
The late couple were 60-year members of the parish. They were married for 67 years, until Dorothy Sutherland’s death in April 2014 at the age of 88. Lewis Sutherland died on May 28, 2021, at age 98.
Their three children wanted to honor their parents and a place that means a great deal to their family.
“St. Matthew’s means a lot to our family,” said Fred Sutherland, the oldest of three sons, in a release. “We are happy to support this critical project. Outreach is particularly important to us. We are hopeful these improvements will help to further reach out to the community and the parishioners. Given the economic challenges facing the area, social services and community support are more important than ever.”
The Family Life Center marks the largest single gift in the 130-year history of St. Matthew’s. Renovations made include upgrades to the center’s gymnasium, kitchen, restrooms, and performance stage. A playground also is included. Designs have been completed. Construction will begin in early 2023.
“We foresee new opportunities and possibilities with an ever-growing list of new partners,” the Very Rev. Kim Webster, rector at the church, said in the release. “Our focus will be to encourage new partnerships with the Charleston community. Early in St. Matthew’s history, we wanted to be a shining light on the hill, and we are. Now, our light will shine brighter, our mission more vibrant, and our stewardship of God’s gifts to us will be able to make a difference in people’s lives.”
The dedication ceremony recognized the Sutherlands and their three sons and their families. Fred and David Sutherland reside outside West Virginia. Jim Sutherland resides in Charleston and is a member of the parish.
To learn more about the center or to schedule its use, contact Teresa Whitt at stmattswv@gmail.com or by calling 304-343-3837.