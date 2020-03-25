Farmer's Table: Blue Cheese Burgers

The origins of certain foods often reveal fascinating histories.
That is the case with blue cheese, which is said to have been invented by accident when a drunken cheesemaker left a partially eaten loaf of bread in a moist cheese cave. The moisture-controlled cave was a favorable environment that allowed harmless mold to develop on the cheese.
Another legend says that Roquefort, one of the first blue cheeses, was discovered when a young boy abandoned his lunch of bread and ewe’s milk cheese in a nearby cave, when he was captivated at the sight of a beautiful girl in the distance.
Months later, when he returned to the cave, Penicillium mold had transferred the cheese into Roquefort.
Gorgonzola, one of the oldest known blue cheeses, was created around A.D. 879. It did not have blue veins until the 11th century. Stilton is a newer blue cheese that became popular in the 1700s.
Since then, many varieties of blue cheese have been developed like Danablu and Cambozola.
Many blue cheeses carry a protected designation of origin, which means they can bear the name only if they were made in a particular region. Blue cheeses with no protected origin name are simply called “blue cheese.”
Gorgonzola blue cheese got its name from the village of Gorgonzola, Italy, where it originated.
Stilton blue cheese was first produced in Stilton, England. It is made from pasteurized milk.
Roquefort blue cheese is made from unpasteurized sheep’s milk and originated in the village of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, France, where natural caves provide the ideal conditions where it ripens.
I like the combined flavors of a burger and blue cheese and have tried many combinations at restaurants through the years. A recent delicious discovery was the Blue Shroom Burger at Gonzoburger on Charleston’s West Side. The burger was grilled to perfection and topped with a gooey blue cheese fondue.
Once home and still craving that delicious flavor, I decided to try a new burger recipe that incorporated the cheese in the meat mixture. Grilled outside on a warm spring day, these burgers rated high marks at our house.
This Blue Cheese Burger recipe takes regular burgers to a whole new level. They would probably be good topped with bacon, but we enjoyed them with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Blue Cheese Burgers
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Hamburger Buns
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato (optional)
Preparation:
Heat grill.
In a medium bowl, combine ground beef, blue cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Mix well. Shape into patties about 1/2-inch thick. (This will make 4 quarter-pound burgers.)
When ready to grill, place patties over medium heat flame. Cook for about 11 minutes or until patties are thoroughly cooked, turning once.
Place patties on buns and top with desired condiments.