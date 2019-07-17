Farmer's Table: Blueberry Zucchini Squares

This is the final week of blueberry season, but it is just the beginning of what appears to be a prolific zucchini season.
Zucchini is delicious in many savory dishes, but it also lends moisture to baked goods like sweet breads and cakes. It has a mild flavor that blends well with other ingredients, plus it has a very high water content, which means it adds few calories to the finished product.
Zucchini is treated like a vegetable, but, botanically, it is a fruit, a type of botanical berry which is the swollen ovary of the zucchini flower.
I prefer small, immature zucchini for cooking and baking, since the outer skin and seeds are still soft. Larger zucchini tend to have hard seeds that need to be removed, plus they can be a bit fibrous. Smaller zucchini are slightly sweeter.
Lemon zest and juice are key ingredients in this week’s recipe, adding a refreshing element to the blueberry zucchini combination.
I highly recommend this recipe for Blueberry Zucchini Squares, while local blueberries are available, and zucchini are abundant in gardens and at farmers markets.
Blueberry Zucchini Squares
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded zucchini (do not pack)
½ cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
3 ¼ cups flour, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups blueberries
Glaze:
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 to 4 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15-x-10-x1-inch baking pan.
In a bowl, combine zucchini, buttermilk, lemon zest and lemon juice. Toss to combine.
In a mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time.
Reserve 2 tablespoons of flour. In another bowl, whisk remaining flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with zucchini mixture, mixing well after each addition.
Toss blueberries with reserved 2 tablespoons of flour. Fold into batter.
Pour batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown on top and toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.
In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients until smooth, adding only enough milk to obtain a spreading consistency. Spread glaze over top of blueberry cake.
Let stand until set.